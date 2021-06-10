6.15.21 CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA POSTED

The meeting agenda for next Tuesday, June 15, 2021 has been posted to i-Legislate.

Please note: due to the volume and content of the agenda, staff decided to publish the agenda with the majority of the items complete so Council can begin review, with the remaining items being the final budget items and related ordinance information, etc. The outstanding budget agenda items are expected to be completed by mid-day Friday and the agenda will be reposted to reflect these completed items.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

