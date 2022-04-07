[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Changing the Game: Community Connectors Initiative to Help Employ 500 Young People

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2022) – For a second summer the Greensboro Police Department and its partners are seeking 500 jobs for youths (ages 14-21) to provide paid opportunities for a structured learning employment training environment..

Police Chief Brian James’ Summer Youth Employment Initiative is already in motion with its new website (500JobsGSO) for youths to register for employment. Partnerships with NCWorks-NextGen, Guilford County Schools, Cone Health, Ralph Lauren, Food Lion, McDonald’s, Koury Convention Center have already been renewed. The website also provides opportunities for new employers or sponsors to join the program and provide or underwrite summer internships.

The eight-week program, which includes personal skills training for youths seeking employment, kicked off last summer as James’ idea to keep teenagers busy and off the city streets as part of his initiative to curb violence in Greensboro. Now branded the “Chief’s Summer Youth Employment Initiative,” James is hoping for even a larger impact.

“When we invest in our youth, it improves the quality of life for our city, our neighborhoods, and our families,” James said. The program is open to Guilford County residents.

“We changed a lot of lives last summer and are grateful for the support the 500 Jobs initiative received from all of our sponsors and partners,” said Tifanie Rudd, who again leads this project with a team of volunteers and department staff. “We are still seeking companies and organizations, and individuals to make this happen.”

Rudd has been in talks with Guilford Technical Community College to also help provide skills training as the CSYEI hopes to generate experiences in aviation, healthcare, automotive repair, along with its general employment categories.

The first of two summer job career fairs for young adults will be held Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.

The Community Connectors are ready to hear from employers in all industries, including retail, hospitality, recreation and advanced manufacturing.

If you’re an employer and would like to hire Guilford County youths for the summer, please visit the employers jobs portal on the 500JobsGSO website. Or you can contact Rudd by email at t_rudd@500jobsgso.org<mailto:t_rudd@500jobsgso.org> or call 336-988-2437.

