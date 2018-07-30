[X]

5 by O. Henry Returns to History Museum for 32nd Season

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2018) – A perfect scam on a Texas town falls victim to its own success. A daughter aims to cool her wealthy father’s passion for his housekeeper. A young man seeks to atone for his ill-gotten inheritance. These stories and more come to life onstage at Greensboro History Museum in the 32nd season of 5 by O. Henry. This year’s performances will be August 10 through 19 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Director Barbara Britton once again leads a talented cast portraying O. Henry’s swells and swindlers. Music is led by pianist Andy Mock, with additional contributions from 5 by O. Henry’s former music director, Michael Greene. This year’s program includes playwright Joe Hoesel’s adaptations of the stories “An Adjustment of Nature,” “The Unknown Quantity,” “Blind Man’s Holiday,” “The Marry Month of May” and “The Octopus Marooned.” Uproarious tales, spirited singing and, of course, surprising plot twists are all in store.

Tickets are available online at www.TicketMeGreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2982. The presenting sponsor for this season of 5 by O. Henry is Well-Spring. The production sponsor is the O. Henry Hotel.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am-5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.greensborohistory.org.

