

For Immediate Release: April 3, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

44 GCS Students Selected for Governor’s School

Summer residential program serves academically gifted students

Greensboro, N.C. – Forty-four students from Guilford County Schools students were selected to attend the 2019 Governor’s School of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for academically gifted students.

Located on the campuses of High Point University and Meredith College, the school integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses. Students will gain valuable insight by attending classes and lectures where they will learn from their peers through discussions of the latest and most innovative topics and ideas. The curriculum does not include credits, tests or grades.

The program offers 10 disciplines for students to explore — art, choral music, dance, English, foreign language, instrumental music, mathematics, natural science, social science and theater. The six-week program begins June 16 and runs until July 24.

Selected students from GCS are:

Student

Selected Area

High School

Abigail Birch

Choral Music

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Margaret Lucas

Choral Music

Northwest High

Clara Lampkin

Choral Music

Grimsley High

Quinn Risen

Choral Music

Grimsley High

Margaret Yarborough

Choral Music

Southwest High

Kathryn Silknitter

Dance

Grimsley High

Caitlin Black

Dance

Southwest High

Noah Houser

English

Grimsley High

Matheus Barbee

English

High Point Central High

Isaac Franks

English

High Point Central High

Dalal Ahmidouch

French

The Early College at Guilford

Micaiah Coley

Instrumental Music

Dudley High

Nicholas Sojka

Instrumental Music

High Point Central High

Mary Yin

Instrumental Music

Northwest High

Anya Lawe

Instrumental Music

The Early College at Guilford

Christa Simaan

Mathematics

Northwest High

Emma Harriman

Mathematics

Southwest High

John Romero

Mathematics

The Academy at Smith

Sydney Berry

Mathematics

The Early College at Guilford

James Cha

Mathematics

The Early College at Guilford

Janavi Mehta

Mathematics

The Early College at Guilford

Muskan Aslam

Mathematics

The STEM Early College at NC A&T

Dae Hyun Kang

Mathematics

The STEM Early College at NC A&T

Christy Ma

Natural Science

Northwest High

Evelyn Hochstein

Natural Science

Page High

Isabella Black

Natural Science

Southwest High

Jessica Cook

Natural Science

Southwest High

Mansi Gupta

Natural Science

The Early College at Guilford

Robert Kobrin

Natural Science

The Early College at Guilford

Advika Kumar

Natural Science

The Early College at Guilford

Kiran Soma

Natural Science

The Early College at Guilford

Sydney Barron

Natural Science

The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Ethan Marsh

Social Science

Grimsley High

Jaden Parker

Social Science

Grimsley High

Rabia Kang

Social Science

The Early College at Guilford

Susan Miller

Spanish

Grimsley High

Naomi Johnson

Theater

Northern High

Madeline Barrett

Theater

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Lea Chicosky

Theater

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Hope Rackers

Visual Arts

Northern High

Grace Schneider

Visual Arts

Northern High

Zharia Adams

Visual Arts

Weaver Academy

Emily Hogg

Visual Arts

Weaver Academy

Mason Strange

Visual Arts

Weaver Academy

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323