44 GCS Students Selected for Governor’s School
Summer residential program serves academically gifted students
Greensboro, N.C. – Forty-four students from Guilford County Schools students were selected to attend the 2019 Governor’s School of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for academically gifted students.
Located on the campuses of High Point University and Meredith College, the school integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses. Students will gain valuable insight by attending classes and lectures where they will learn from their peers through discussions of the latest and most innovative topics and ideas. The curriculum does not include credits, tests or grades.
The program offers 10 disciplines for students to explore — art, choral music, dance, English, foreign language, instrumental music, mathematics, natural science, social science and theater. The six-week program begins June 16 and runs until July 24.
Selected students from GCS are:
Student
Selected Area
High School
Abigail Birch
Choral Music
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Margaret Lucas
Choral Music
Northwest High
Clara Lampkin
Choral Music
Grimsley High
Quinn Risen
Choral Music
Grimsley High
Margaret Yarborough
Choral Music
Southwest High
Kathryn Silknitter
Dance
Grimsley High
Caitlin Black
Dance
Southwest High
Noah Houser
English
Grimsley High
Matheus Barbee
English
High Point Central High
Isaac Franks
English
High Point Central High
Dalal Ahmidouch
French
The Early College at Guilford
Micaiah Coley
Instrumental Music
Dudley High
Nicholas Sojka
Instrumental Music
High Point Central High
Mary Yin
Instrumental Music
Northwest High
Anya Lawe
Instrumental Music
The Early College at Guilford
Christa Simaan
Mathematics
Northwest High
Emma Harriman
Mathematics
Southwest High
John Romero
Mathematics
The Academy at Smith
Sydney Berry
Mathematics
The Early College at Guilford
James Cha
Mathematics
The Early College at Guilford
Janavi Mehta
Mathematics
The Early College at Guilford
Muskan Aslam
Mathematics
The STEM Early College at NC A&T
Dae Hyun Kang
Mathematics
The STEM Early College at NC A&T
Christy Ma
Natural Science
Northwest High
Evelyn Hochstein
Natural Science
Page High
Isabella Black
Natural Science
Southwest High
Jessica Cook
Natural Science
Southwest High
Mansi Gupta
Natural Science
The Early College at Guilford
Robert Kobrin
Natural Science
The Early College at Guilford
Advika Kumar
Natural Science
The Early College at Guilford
Kiran Soma
Natural Science
The Early College at Guilford
Sydney Barron
Natural Science
The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
Ethan Marsh
Social Science
Grimsley High
Jaden Parker
Social Science
Grimsley High
Rabia Kang
Social Science
The Early College at Guilford
Susan Miller
Spanish
Grimsley High
Naomi Johnson
Theater
Northern High
Madeline Barrett
Theater
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Lea Chicosky
Theater
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Hope Rackers
Visual Arts
Northern High
Grace Schneider
Visual Arts
Northern High
Zharia Adams
Visual Arts
Weaver Academy
Emily Hogg
Visual Arts
Weaver Academy
Mason Strange
Visual Arts
Weaver Academy
