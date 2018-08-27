Final Report for Fire at 3100 Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC ( August 27, 2018) – The City of Greensboro’s Fire Marshal and Fire and Life Safety Division has completed the final fire report regarding the May 12 fire at 3100 Summit Avenue. All requests for this document should follow the City of Greensboro policy concerning Public Information Requests.

.

# # # #

Dwayne Church, Assistant Chief

Planning Division

Greensboro Fire Department

1514 N. Church St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: (336) 574-4013 Cell: (336) 430-6009

dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.