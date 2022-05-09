For Immediate Release: May 9, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

2022 High School Poet Laureate Poetry Reading and Recognition

Community event to celebrate young poets to be held May 13

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) and Greensboro Bound, Greensboro’s Literary Festival, are partnering to recognize and encourage the poetry of our high school students.

2022 marks the 19th year of the School Poet Laureate Competition. This year, 11 schools participated in the county-wide contest.

This year’s GCS laureates are:

· Jeremiah McLaurin, Dudley High

· Arvin Akkiangady, Grimsley High

· Gabrielle Chisholm, Northeast High

· Sanjita Suryadevara, Northwest High

· Aruba Mazoor, Ragsdale High

· William Jackson, The STEM Early College at NC A&T

· Autumn Breeze, Weaver Academy

· Mackayla Reece, Western High

Poet Laureates are first selected by their high schools, and final submissions are judged and selected by Christian Reynolds, a poet and language arts teacher at Grimsley High.

To recognize the students’ accomplishments, a poetry reading and recognition event will be open to the public on Friday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m., at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm Street. Family, friends and the community are invited to attend.

Other poetry finalists will also read their work. They are:

· Tziporah Slade, Dudley High

· Kareiah Dunn Staton, Dudley High

· Trisha Santanam, Early College at Guilford

· Maimunatu Bakie, Grimsley High

· Shianne Knight, Northeast High

· Swetha Anand, Northwest High

· Eli Forhand, Northwest High

· Fiza Kahn, Southwest High

· Pheobe Clutter, Southwest High

· Luke Stewart, Southwest High

· Kenneth Sostra Reyes, Western High

For questions or details about this program, please contact Jen Worrells at worrelj@gcsnc.com<mailto:worrelj@gcsnc.com>

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154