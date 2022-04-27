2021 Unsolved Homicide of Basil Wilson: Reward Grows to $10,000

2021 Unsolved Homicide: Reward increases to up to $10,000.

On September 20, 2021 at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1808 Randolph Ave. Police located Basil Wilson who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Basil’s death is being investigated as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward up to $10,000.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $10,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

Family Contact: Jessica Brewer (Basil’s mother) 336-646-3878

Basil’s name pronunciation: Bah-sill

