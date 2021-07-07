2021-0707-050 GPD Press Release

Fatal Crash on Associate Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (07-07-2021)- On Wednesday, 07-07-2021, at 6:47 am, officers responded to 3507 Associate Dr. in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

Mr. Armando Cardoza (42 years of age, of Greensboro, NC) was backing a 2016 GMC box truck when he struck Mr. Michael Dimaio (56 years of age, of Greensboro, NC), who was a pedestrian on the parking lot. Mr. Dimaio was transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this crash.

Mr. Cardoza was charged with improper backing and misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was held in the Guilford County Jail under a $2000.00 bond.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

