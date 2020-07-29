[newlogo_facebook_profile] [GCC_A_1.blue copy]

For Immediate Release

2020 Central Carolina Fair Canceled

Due to restrictions on mass gatherings and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Central Carolina Fair has been canceled. The Fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The Central Carolina Fair will return Sept. 10-19, 2021.

