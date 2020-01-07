ACC WBB News & Notes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Individual Session Tickets Now on Sale

GREENSBORO, N.C. (TheACC.com) – All-session and individual session tickets for the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, to be held March 4-8 at Greensboro Coliseum, are now on sale.

Individual session ticket prices start at $10 for reserved seating and $7 for general admission seating (for select sessions). Individual session tickets may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com> and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament for $99, are also available.

The 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 20th year the Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

Three ACC teams are ranked in the top 15 of the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Preseason favorite Louisville leads the way at No. 7, followed by No. 9 NC State and No. 11 Florida State.

NC State is one of the nation’s four remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball. The Wolfpack and Louisville are also the only undefeated teams in ACC play, both with a 3-0 record against league opponents.

For more information on ACC women’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC women’s basketball on Twitter @accwbb.

2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 4-8)

TICKET PRICES: $99, All-session book

First Round – Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs No. 13 Seed – 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs No. 15 Seed – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs No. 14 Seed – 6:30 p.m.

Second Round – Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 5 Seed vs Game 1 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed – 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Seed vs Game 2 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Seed vs Game 3 winner – 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 6

Game 8: No. 4 Seed vs Game 4 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 9: No. 1 Seed vs Game 5 winner – 2 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Seed vs Game 6 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 Seed vs Game 7 winner – 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 7

Game 12: Semifinal 1 – 12 p.m.

Game 13: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 8

Game 14: Winners of semifinal contests – 12 p.m.

