FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, November 15, 2019

2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament All-Session Ticket Books Now On Sale

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – All-session ticket books for the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, set for March 4-8 at Greensboro Coliseum, are now on sale.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament for $99, are available at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com> and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

The 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 20th year the Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

Six ACC women’s basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference. Louisville headlines the group at No. 9, followed by No. 12 Florida State, No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 17 Miami and No. 20 Syracuse.

For more information on ACC women’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC women’s basketball on Twitter @accwbb.

2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 4-8)

$99, All-session ticket book

First Round – Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs No. 13 Seed – 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs No. 15 Seed – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs No. 14 Seed – 6:30 p.m.

Second Round – Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 5 Seed vs Game 1 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed – 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Seed vs Game 2 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Seed vs Game 3 winner – 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 6

Game 8: No. 4 Seed vs Game 4 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 9: No. 1 Seed vs Game 5 winner – 2 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Seed vs Game 6 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 Seed vs Game 7 winner – 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 7

Game 12: Semifinal 1 – 12 p.m.

Game 13: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 8

Game 14: Winners of semifinal contests – 12 p.m.

