2020-0611-1021050pi40gllimore

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11,2020) – On Thursday 06/11/2020 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to Interstate 40 at Gallimore Dairy Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.

Mr. Alexander Beroth (22 years old of Pfafftown NC) was operating a tractor trailer on I-40 east bound when he collided with a 2004 Honda Accord that was being operated by a Mrs. Kierra Simone Herbin (23 years old of Greensboro nc).

Mr. Beroth was not injured. Mrs. Herbin was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

