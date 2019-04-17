[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

2019 One City, One Book Selection is Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2019) – After a careful selection process, which included public voting, the Greensboro Public Library announces that Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah has been chosen for the 2019 One City, One Book community read.

The book is The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s account of his early years in apartheid South Africa. Noah, who was born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother, was considered illegal at his birth because of his mixed race. The stories he recollects explore themes of racism, family, education, 1980’s culture, the pitfalls of adolescence, and more.

Every other year the Greensboro Public Library, along with multiple community partners, lead a city-wide reading of a selected book. Lively programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more offer opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work. This year marks the ninth One City, One Book with kick-off events scheduled for late August.

Library staff are seeking the community’s help to convince Trevor Noah to make a public appearance in Greensboro for One City, One Book. The hope is that people will reach out on social media with the hashtag #TrevorToGPL.

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit the website<www.greensborolibrary.org/>.

