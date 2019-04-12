[NCTTA 2019 Logo]

2019 iSet College Table Tennis Championships underway at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Greensboro, NC: The 2019 iSet College Table Tennis Championships are underway today in the Special Events Center of the Greensboro (NC) Coliseum Complex with competition continuing throughout the day. The schedule for both Saturday (Apr. 13) and Sunday (Apr. 14) will have play starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until approximately 5 p.m. each day.

Willy Leparulo, President of the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA), which owns and stages the event said, “Our Championships feature the best college table tennis athletes in the country and we are very pleased to be hosting the event for the very first time in North Carolina. We are delighted to be in Greensboro which has a national reputation as a great sports host city.”

The iSet College Table Tennis Championships is one of the premier Table Tennis events in North America. The Championships are 26 years old, having first been held at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, in 1993. Champions will be crowned in six different divisions: Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Men’s/Coed Teams, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, and Women’s Teams.

“We have literally been trying to land the Collegiate Championships for almost seven years,” Hill Carrow, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the Championships. “We thought we might win the bid for the event in 2018 but there was a major conflict locally with the dates. We are thrilled about the start of this year’s event, and we know that when the exciting competition begins, it will have been well worth the effort and the wait.”

The 2019 iSet College Table Tennis Championships will have over 250 athletes representing colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada. Last year’s dominant team, Texas Wesleyan University, is back to defend its multiple titles from the 2018 Championships (Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, Women’s Team, and Men’s Doubles.) The other two national champions in 2018 were New York University (Coed Team) and Binghamton University (Men’s Singles).

Ed Hogshead, NCTTA’s general manager for the event said, “We are very pleased with the event setup. The East Wing of the Special Events Center at the Coliseum Complex is spacious and can accommodate all 36 tables used for competition and practice during the Championships. Also, the Local Organizing Committee arranged to have special high end lighting installed for the event to ensure optimum playing conditions for the athletes.”

Co-ed Teams is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions this year. While NYU won the division last year, there are five other universities bunched at the top of the year’s rankings: Mississippi College, Texas

Wesleyan University, University of California Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Irvine. Joseph Wells, Vice President of NCTTA also sees Duke University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Texas Austin as contenders: “Every year outlasts the other in terms of competitiveness and this year is no different,” Wells said. “We expect to see an incredible competition unfold in Co-Ed Teams at the 2019 Championships.”

The 2019 iSet College Table Tennis National Championships are sponsored nationally by iSet, Double Happiness, Double Fish, and USA Table Tennis. The Championships are free and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend to experience the amazing action. This is not your backyard ping pong!

About NCTTA: The National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) is a non-profit organization established exclusively for promoting the sport of table tennis at the college level. As the national governing body for college table tennis in the United States and Canada, NCTTA organizes intercollegiate competition throughout North America. For more information about NCTTA, visit www.nctta.org<www.nctta.org>.

About USATT: Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, USA Table Tennis (USATT) is the national governing body for table tennis in the United States. USATT serves over 9000 members and nearly 300 clubs. USATT sanctions over 200 events a year including the U.S. Open and U.S. Nationals. USATT is affiliated with the International Tennis Federation (ITTF), as well as the United States Olympic Committee. For more information on USA Table Tennis, visit www.usatt.org<www.usatt.org>.

About the Local Organizing Committee: The Greensboro Local Organizing Committee for the 2019 NCTTA Championships is headed by Sports & Properties, Inc. and involves a collaborative effort among the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sports & Properties, Inc., the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and the Greensboro Sports Foundation. The Greensboro CVB is Greensboro and Guilford County’s destination management organization. SPI is a sports and entertainment marketing and development firm located in Cary, NC. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is the southeast’s leading sports & entertainment complex hosting over 1,100 events per year. The Greensboro Sports Foundation is the Coliseum Complex’ volunteer support organization. For more information on Sports & Properties, Inc., visit www.sportsproperties.com<www.sportsproperties.com>.

