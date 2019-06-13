2019-0613-015 Summit Avenue Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: J.P. Geisler

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2681

Fatal Crash in the 2100 Block of Summit Av

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2019) – On 06/13/2019 at 03:51 am, Greensboro Police responded to the 2100 block of Summit Av, in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a downed utility pole.

A 1999 Ford Explorer was being operated by a female (44 years old, of Greensboro, NC) north on Summit Av. The vehicle ran off the roadway striking a tree and utility pole before overturning down an embankment.

The driver died as a result of injuries sustained from this crash. The driver is not being identified at this time, while family is being notified.

A portion of Summit Av in the 2100 block was closed for a brief period of time, but has since re-opened.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.