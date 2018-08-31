2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert featuring Cardi B and 2 Chainz coming to Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 3

For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

N.C. A&T SGA, SUAB & DIAMOND LIFE CONCERTS PRESENTS

THE GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH

2018 AGGIE HOMECOMING CONCERT

FEATURING

Cardi B

2 Chainz

Ella Mai

Lil Baby

DJ E Sudd

Greensboro Coliseum – Saturday, Nov. 3
Tickets on Sale today at 10AM!

Greensboro, NC – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The all-star lineup will include Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

EVENT: 2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert
featuring Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd
DATE/TIME: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum
TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
