2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert featuring Cardi B and 2 Chainz coming to Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 3

N.C. A&T SGA, SUAB & DIAMOND LIFE CONCERTS PRESENTS
THE GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH
2018 AGGIE HOMECOMING CONCERT
FEATURING
Cardi B
2 Chainz
Ella Mai
Lil Baby
DJ E Sudd
Greensboro Coliseum – Saturday, Nov. 3
Tickets on Sale today at 10AM!
Greensboro, NC – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The all-star lineup will include Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com
EVENT: 2018 Aggie Homecoming Concert
featuring Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd
DATE/TIME: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum
TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
