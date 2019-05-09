Thank you for all of your help. Ms. Davis has been located.
From: Neal, Jimeshia <Jimeshia.Neal@greensboro-nc.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 9, 2019 2:25 PM
To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>
Subject: 19-0507-028 Missing Person Lakisha Davis
Jimeshia Latoya Neal
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4021
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.