18th annual Greensboro fringe festival

The Greensboro Fringe Festival is taking applications for its 18th Annual
Festival to be held in January and February 2020. The Greensboro Fringe
Festival is a Live Arts Festival that presents new theater, dance, and
music. Applications are free and can be found at
www.greensborofringefestival.org. The deadline for receipt of the
application is September 6th, 2019. For more information please contact the
festival at 336-549-7431 or gsofringefest@gmail.com.
The mission of the Greensboro Fringe Festival is to support new and
innovative performing artists by showcasing their creative works in a
professional environment. The Festival is designed to bring attention to
downtown Greensboro and promote it as an exciting center of entertainment
and culture. The Festival seeks to introduce audiences to shows that they
would not have the opportunity to see elsewhere and build an audience base
for emerging artists.