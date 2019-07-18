18th annual Greensboro fringe festival

The Greensboro Fringe Festival is taking applications for its 18th Annual

Festival to be held in January and February 2020. The Greensboro Fringe

Festival is a Live Arts Festival that presents new theater, dance, and

music. Applications are free and can be found at

www.greensborofringefestival.org. The deadline for receipt of the

application is September 6th, 2019. For more information please contact the

festival at 336-549-7431 or gsofringefest@gmail.com.

The mission of the Greensboro Fringe Festival is to support new and

innovative performing artists by showcasing their creative works in a

professional environment. The Festival is designed to bring attention to

downtown Greensboro and promote it as an exciting center of entertainment

and culture. The Festival seeks to introduce audiences to shows that they

would not have the opportunity to see elsewhere and build an audience base

for emerging artists.