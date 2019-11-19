11192019Aggravated Assault 1100 Julian St

1100 Block of Julian St: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 19, 2019) – At around 5:30 pm police in the vicinity of Tuscaloosa Street heard audible gunfire and began to circulate the area. Officers located a shooting victim on Tuscaloosa St in the area of Willow Rd. Further investigation determined the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Julian St.

The victim suffered serious injury and was transported to an area hospital. There is no suspect information at this time. Detectives are on scene investigating. .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

