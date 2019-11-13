11132019armedrobbery

At 1730 hours today the Greensboro Police Department responded to an armed Robbery at 2103 East Cone CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact Ron Glenn

Blvd suite 103-Pawn Way. Two suspects fled the scene on foot, their means of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous

