11132019armedrobbery

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 13, 2019 7:17 pm

At 1730 hours today the Greensboro Police Department responded to an armed Robbery at 2103 East Cone CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact Ron Glenn
Blvd suite 103-Pawn Way. Two suspects fled the scene on foot, their means of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 11132019armedrobbery.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE