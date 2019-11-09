1109wendave

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN ***********************************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 9, 2019) – All eastbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue at Lindsay Street are diverted onto Westside Drive due to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

