1109wendave

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004
ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN ***********************************************************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 9, 2019) – All eastbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue at Lindsay Street are diverted onto Westside Drive due to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
