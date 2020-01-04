1050pifSwingTriport01042019

Fatal Hit and Run 100 block of S Swing Rd

GREENSBORO, NC 01/04/2020 at approximatley 0610hrs Mr. Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the roadway near the intersection of S Swing Rd and Tri-port Ct and was struck by a 2014-2016 Subaru Forrester. The driver failed to remain at the scene.A Civilian passing by observed the subject lying in the roadway and alerted a passing Police Officer. The investigation is ongoing with Crash Reconstruction.
The driver of the 2015 Subaru Forrester, Mrs. Moon Suk Shin 76yrs old of Burlington, turned herself in at 2:15 P.M. Charges have not been filed at this time. Impairment was not suspected.

