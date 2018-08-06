[CentralCarolinaFairlogo] [1057_ManUp_PMS186_Red] [Horz logo]

For Release: Monday, August 6

Contact: Andrew Brown 336-373-7456

Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

105.7 Man Up presents ‘Rock & Ride’ at the Central Carolina Fair

featuring

BUCKCHERRY

Saturday, Sept. 15 – White Oak Amphitheatre

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As part of the 2018 Central Carolina Fair Concert Series, 105.7 Man Up presents ‘Rock & Ride’ featuring Buckcherry in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 15.

A limited number of reserved tickets will go on sale Friday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Reserved tickets are $20 and include admission to the Central Carolina Fair.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. with a performance by 105.7 Man Up’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ contest winner. If you’re in a band, check out 105.7 Man Up’s Battle of the Bands, where you could be opening for Buckcherry ! Submit your audition video now at 1057ManUp.com/ride . You have until August 26 th to send your best stuff.

For nearly two decades, Los Angeles’ notorious, multi-platinum-selling rock band Buckcherry has thrived thanks to its arsenal of rock anthems that teem with riotous energy. The Grammy Award-nominated outfit is responsible for smashes including “Lit Up ” off their gold-certified 1999 self-titled debut as well as and “Sorry ” from 2006’s platinum 15. Along the way, they’ve shared stages with everybody from AC/DC and Mötley Crüe to Slipknot and Rob Zombie, among others.

The 120TH annual Central Carolina Fair will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 7 through Sunday, September 16. The Fair will feature spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

120TH ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 7 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10 – Thurs, Sept. 13 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

