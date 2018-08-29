102 JAMZ Lit Fest coming Friday, Sept. 14

[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]
102 JAMZ Lit Fest
Special Events Center – Friday, Sept. 14
Tickets on Sale Now!
Greensboro, NC (Aug. 28, 2018) -102 JAMZ (WJMH) has announced 102 JAMZ Lit Fest will be coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
102 JAMZ Lit Fest will feature performances by Blocboy JB, Jacquees, Lil Baby and TK Kravitz, with three stages and three deejays. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com
For more information visit 102jamz.com
EVENT: 102 JAMZ Lit Fest
DATE/TIME: Friday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
VENUE: Special Events Center
-###-
