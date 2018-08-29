102 JAMZ Lit Fest coming Friday, Sept. 14

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 29, 2018 11:55 am

[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

102 JAMZ Lit Fest

Special Events Center – Friday, Sept. 14
Tickets on Sale Now!

Greensboro, NC (Aug. 28, 2018) -102 JAMZ (WJMH) has announced 102 JAMZ Lit Fest will be coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

102 JAMZ Lit Fest will feature performances by Blocboy JB, Jacquees, Lil Baby and TK Kravitz, with three stages and three deejays. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

For more information visit 102jamz.com.
EVENT: 102 JAMZ Lit Fest
DATE/TIME: Friday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
VENUE: Special Events Center
-###-

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

A MIME attachment of type was removed here
by a drop-attachments-by-name filter rule on the host .

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE