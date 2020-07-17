07172020712-bmcphersonst

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The Greensboro Police department is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the 700 block of McPherson St. One female victim was transported by EMS to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous

