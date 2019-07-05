07052019HOLDENBRYANOP

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 5, 2019 10:05 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

ALL LANES ARE NOW BACK OPEN TO TRAFFIC *********************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – Joseph Bryan Boulevard at N. Holden Road are experiencing flooding conditions due to obstructed runoff drains. As a result-the eastbound lanes of Bryan Boulevard are closed at Westridge Road. Field Operations is working to remedy the blocked overflow drains.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 07052019HOLDENBRYANOP.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE