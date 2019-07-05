07052019HOLDENBRYANOP

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

ALL LANES ARE NOW BACK OPEN TO TRAFFIC *********************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – Joseph Bryan Boulevard at N. Holden Road are experiencing flooding conditions due to obstructed runoff drains. As a result-the eastbound lanes of Bryan Boulevard are closed at Westridge Road. Field Operations is working to remedy the blocked overflow drains.

