06252020Woodbriarshooting

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 25, 2020 8:55 pm

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Motorists are advised that the 1200 Block of Woodbriar Av. Is currently closed. The Greensboro Police department is investigating a drive by shooting. 1 patient was transported by EMS with non -life threating injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

