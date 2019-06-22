0621191050pimarketgreene

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Watch Operations
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT -The intersection of N Greene Street at West Market Street is currently Closed in all directions due to a traffic accident with injuries.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route .
