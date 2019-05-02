05012019TRAFFICADVISORYWend40

********************************ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN************************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – The Wendover Avenue WB ramp to I40 is currently closed due to a traffic accident involving an oil spill. Clean up may take several hours, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

