04182019vandaliaopen

Traffic Advisory
**********************ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN
GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2019) – Be advised that the east and westbound lanes of West Vandalia Rd is closed between Randleman Rd and Leitzel Av due to down power lines.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel
Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
