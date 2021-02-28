022721agrasltHewittst

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Aggravated Assault Investigation at 3651 Hewitt St

UPDATE*******************************

The victim has been identified as Michael Ryan Bowie, Mr. Bowie was 27 years old.

The victim in this investigation has succumbed to his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Victim identification pending reference next of kin notification.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 27, 2021) – At approximately 8:12pm, officers responded to the 3651 Hewitt Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

CID is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

