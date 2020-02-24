02242020US29MLK1050PI

ALL TRAFFIC IS CRURENTLY BEING DIVERTED TO BUISNESS 40/85 EAST BOUND

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2020) – Due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injury-US 29 and EB I-40 at Martin Luther King Jr Drive are closed while the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

