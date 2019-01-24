01232019silveralert

******************SILVER ALERT ***********************

Greensboro, NC (January 23,2019) On 01/23/2019 the Greensboro Police Department responded to 5317 Ian Dr. in reference to a missing 22 year old male Dallas Eathen Caudle. He was last seen on January 23, 2019 around 8:30 pm.

Mr. Caudle is a white male 5″11″ 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black or gray jacket with the Securitas logo with 3 red circles. He was also wearing blue jeans.

Mr. Caudle is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Caudle is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

