01092201347ogdenasslt

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 9, 2020 8:49 pm

Greensboro Police officers responded to 1347 Ogden street
Reference to an aggravated assault. Two patients were transported to Moses
Cone Hospital with Non- life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 01092201347ogdenasslt.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE