WWE Live presents STARRCADE coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Nov. 25

For Immediate Release

WWE LIVE Presents STARRCADE

Saturday, November 25 – 7:30 PM

Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. | Greensboro, NC 27403

Back for the First Time in Two Decades with Double Steel Cage Match Main Events!

Tickets On Sale at 10 AM on Friday, September 29!

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

vs

WWE Champion JINDER MAHAL with THE SINGH BROTHERS

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

North Carolina’s Own CHARLOTTE FLAIR

vs

SmackDown Women’s Champion NATALYA

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

United States Champion AJ STYLES vs BARON CORBIN vs RUSEV

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Tag Match

SmackDown Tag Team Champions NEW DAY vs THE USOS

Grudge Match

SAMI ZAYN vs KEVIN OWENS

BOOBY ROODE vs DOLPH ZIGGLER

Plus, THE HARDY BOYZ, ROCK ‘n’ ROLL EXPRESS,

RICKY STEAMBOAT and Many More!

$100, $95, $75, $50, $35, $25 and $15*

Available at Ticketmaster.com, the box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*

WWE.COM | FACEBOOK.COM/WWE | #WWESTARRCADE

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.