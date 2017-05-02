Work Session cancellation

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 2, 2017 3:47 am

Good morning – attached please find the Work Session Cancellation notice for today's City Council Work Session.

Debby – please post. Thank you.

Yesterday’s meeting has been recessed to 2:30 p.m. today in the Council Chamber.

