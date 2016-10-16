Who is Dr. Lois Bailey?

by Roch Smith, Jr.

There is no reason why candidates for office should not have a decent online presence that meets some basic requirements. I just don’t get it when they do not.

GREENSBORO, NC — I vote. Since moving back to Greensboro in 1992, I’ve voted in 49 general, primary and runoff elections. As far as I can tell, I’ve missed only a handful of opportunities to vote in those 24 years and I have “perfect attendance” since 2003. I’m unaffiliated, which means, in North Carolina, I can — and do — vote in the either party’s primary. I’ve voted in eight Democratic primaries and five Republican primaries. I’m a “think for myself” independent — the very voter so coveted in deeply divided North Carolina, so I hear.

I take voting seriously, which means I like to do my research. So it’s vital to me that I be able to find information about candidates online. Doing so not only helps me decide who to vote for, but it can benefit the candidate as I’ll sometimes offer to help the campaign, such as requesting a yard sign — as I did just this morning for two candidates.

I am astounded by candidates who are invisible online. I read a compelling letter in support of unaffiliated Dr. Lois Bailey who is running for the District 5 seat on the Guilford County School Board. I wanted to know more — maybe even get a yard sign for her too.

So I turned to the web, where she is a ghost. But for a few articles mentioning her candidacy, I cannot find any presence for her campaign where she explains her positions or provides for grassroots engagement. The incumbent, Darlene Garrett is missing from the web too — all the more of an opportunity for challenger Bailey to gain some advantage, as has the Republican in the race, Mary Catherine Sauer. However rudimentary, Sauer’s site provides the basics: experience, positions, goals and means to volunteer and make donations. Bailey is missing the boat.

I can say the same for Bruce Davis, the Democratic former County Commissioner who is running for congress in the newly created 13th Congressional district. His Republican opponent Ted Budd is right where he should be when one searches for “Budd for congress”, in the number one slot, easy to find with a website that offers voters information and ways to engage. A site name for Davis comes up in search results, but it takes one to a Godaddy holding page — no Davis website.

