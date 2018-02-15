Updated Press Release Ref Silver Alert/Buddington

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

****UPDATE: Mr. Buddington has been located and the Silver Alert has been cancelled****

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (Feburary 15, 2018) At 6:00 p.m. on 02/14/2018, Mr. Raymond Allen Buddington was reported missing from 2400 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Buddington is described as a white male, blue eyes, white hair, 76 years of age, 5’8″, and 143 pounds.

Mr. Buddington was last seen wearing WEARING BLUE HAT WITH BALTIMORE ORIOLES LOGO/BLUE JEAN JACKET/MAROON T SHIRT/BLUE JEANS/BRIGHT BLUE TENNIS SHOES

There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Mr. Buddington suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Buddington is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

