[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
****UPDATE: Mr. Buddington has been located and the Silver Alert has been cancelled****
***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************
GREENSBORO, NC (Feburary 15, 2018) At 6:00 p.m. on 02/14/2018, Mr. Raymond Allen Buddington was reported missing from 2400 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC.
Mr. Buddington is described as a white male, blue eyes, white hair, 76 years of age, 5’8″, and 143 pounds.
Mr. Buddington was last seen wearing WEARING BLUE HAT WITH BALTIMORE ORIOLES LOGO/BLUE JEAN JACKET/MAROON T SHIRT/BLUE JEANS/BRIGHT BLUE TENNIS SHOES
There is no known direction of travel or destination.
Mr. Buddington suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.
###
Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Buddington is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Updated Press Release Ref Silver Alert/Buddington"