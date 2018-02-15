Updated Press Release Ref Silver Alert/Buddington

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 15, 2018 10:53 am

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-287

****UPDATE: Mr. Buddington has been located and the Silver Alert has been cancelled****

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (Feburary 15, 2018) At 6:00 p.m. on 02/14/2018, Mr. Raymond Allen Buddington was reported missing from 2400 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Buddington is described as a white male, blue eyes, white hair, 76 years of age, 5’8″, and 143 pounds.

Mr. Buddington was last seen wearing WEARING BLUE HAT WITH BALTIMORE ORIOLES LOGO/BLUE JEAN JACKET/MAROON T SHIRT/BLUE JEANS/BRIGHT BLUE TENNIS SHOES

There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Mr. Buddington suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

###

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Buddington is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
