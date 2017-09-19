Updated Press Release-Aggravated Assault 09/19/2017

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: CID

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.373.2255

*****Update*****

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2017)-On 9/19/2017, at 1:03 am, Jacqueline Thompson, 47 years of age, of 4210 Bernau Avenue. was shot at an unknown location and transported to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle where she died shortly after arriving. At this point in the investigation, detectives do not believe this incident is related to the other two shootings from last night. Although we have not been able to locate the crime scene, detectives are following up on several leads.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2017) – At 1:03am on 09/19//2017, Police responded to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located one victim who was being treated. The crime scene has not been determined.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

###

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.