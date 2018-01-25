Updated News Release: Sewer Rehabilitation Work in Downtown Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sewer Rehabilitation Work in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2018) -The City of Greensboro, along with contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation work for the next four to six weeks. During this work, motorists can expect traffic delays and temporary alternate traffic patterns. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule. The following streets will be impacted:

* Prescott Street

* Cedar Street

* Spring Street

* North Edgeworth Street

* South Green Street

* Battleground Avenue

* Paisley Avenue

* West Market Street

