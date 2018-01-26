Updated News Release: Multiple Lane Closures beginning on January 31, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Updated

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Multiple Lane Closures beginning on January 31, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2018) – Due to sewer line rehabilitation work, the following lanes will be closed.

* Beginning on Wednesday, January 31 through Friday, February 2, one lane of South Holden Road between Spring Garden Street and Wendover Avenue will be closed from 9am to 4pm daily

* Beginning on Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 2, Cedar Street between Battleground Avenue and Smith Street will have one lane closed from 9am to 4pm daily

* Beginning on Monday, February 5 through Friday, February 17, Spring Street between Battleground Avenue and Bellemeade Street will have one lane closed from 9am to 4pm daily

Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.