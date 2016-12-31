UPDATE Traffic Advisory S Holden and W Wendover

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
The intersection of South Holden Road and West Wendover is now open.
GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2016) – Due to a motor vehicle accident with injuries, traffic is being diverted around the intersection of South Holden Road and West Wendover Avenue to Ashland Drive. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.
Authority: Lt. JH Marsh, Watch Commander
# # #
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
