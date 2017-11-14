UPDATE Traffic Advisory S English St.

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

South English Street is open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2017) – All lanes of South English Street are closed between McConnell Road and Everitt Street due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

