UPDATE Traffic Advisory S English St.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 14, 2017 6:29 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

South English Street is open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2017) – All lanes of South English Street are closed between McConnell Road and Everitt Street due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
