UPDATE Traffic Advisory S English St.

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
South English Street is open.
GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2017) – All lanes of South English Street are closed between McConnell Road and Everitt Street due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
