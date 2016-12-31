UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
All lanes are now open.
GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2016) – Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-40 Westbound between Merritt Drive and Patterson Street due to a motor vehicle accident with minor injuries. Westbound I-40 is down to one lane Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes of travel.
Authority: Lt. JH Marsh, Watch Commander
# # #
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]
Be the first to comment on "UPDATE: Traffic Advisory I-40 and Merritt Dr."