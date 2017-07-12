*UPDATE* PRESS RELEASE: Traffic Advisory for NC 68

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 12, 2017 10:31 pm

***UPDATE: NC 68 South bound is now open. NC 68 North bound is closed****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2017)- Be advised that the North bound and South bound lanes of NC 68 are shut down between Pleasant Ridge Road and I-73 due to a motor vehicle accident involving injury.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

Authority: Lt. W.J Redfearn, Watch Commander

Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
