UPDATE* PRESS RELEASE: Traffic Advisory for NC 68

***UPDATE: NC 68 South bound is now open. NC 68 North bound is closed****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2017)- Be advised that the North bound and South bound lanes of NC 68 are shut down between Pleasant Ridge Road and I-73 due to a motor vehicle accident involving injury.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

