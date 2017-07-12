***UPDATE: NC 68 South bound is now open. NC 68 North bound is closed****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2017)- Be advised that the North bound and South bound lanes of NC 68 are shut down between Pleasant Ridge Road and I-73 due to a motor vehicle accident involving injury.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel
Authority: Lt. W.J Redfearn, Watch Commander
Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "*UPDATE* PRESS RELEASE: Traffic Advisory for NC 68"