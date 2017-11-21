UPDATE: News Release: Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect 171106

UPDATE: At approximately 3:45 pm, Townsend turned himself in to police at 1106 Maple Street. The men and women of GPD thank the public and the media for their assistance in bringing this to a peaceful resolution.

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 21, 2017) – Greensboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Jmal Rashad Townsend who is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Brandon Maurice Frye at the Stonesthrow Apartments on Oct. 3.

Detectives obtained warrants on Townsend last week for First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Townsend is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, and call 911 with his location and a description of what he is wearing.

Townsend has resided in both Greensboro and High Point. He is described as a black male, 5’9”, 160-170 lbs. He often drives a black Chrysler Sebring with a soft top – possibly convertible. The vehicle has duct tape on its rear window. At the time of the offense, the vehicle displayed fictitious temporary tags.

Fyre was found inside his apartment at 2446 S. Holden Rd. at approximately 4:52 pm on Oct. 3. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation indicates that Frye and Townsend knew each other before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

