Update Meadowview Now OPEN

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 16, 2018 12:01 am

*****UPDATE****

Meadowview Rd is now OPEN

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – Due to a vehicle accident with injuries, East Market Street between English St and is closed to traffic.

Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

