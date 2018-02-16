Update Meadowview Now OPEN

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****UPDATE****

Meadowview Rd is now OPEN

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – Due to a vehicle accident with injuries, East Market Street between English St and is closed to traffic.

Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

