UPDATE —- GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JULY 23, 2017

ALL LANES OF WESTOVER TERRACE ARE NOW OPEN.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
July 23, 2017 – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of Westover Terrace will be closed between Wendover Avenue and Green Valley Road until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander
