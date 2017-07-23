UPDATE —- GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JULY 23, 2017

ALL LANES OF WESTOVER TERRACE ARE NOW OPEN.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

July 23, 2017 – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of Westover Terrace will be closed between Wendover Avenue and Green Valley Road until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

