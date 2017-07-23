UPDATE —- GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JULY 23, 2017

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 23, 2017 10:35 am

ALL LANES OF WESTOVER TERRACE ARE NOW OPEN.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

July 23, 2017 – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of Westover Terrace will be closed between Wendover Avenue and Green Valley Road until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 082317-TRAFFIC-ADVISORY-WESTOVER-TERRACE.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE —- GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JULY 23, 2017"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow