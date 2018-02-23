Update: Cottage Pl now OPEN

*****Update: Cottage Pl is now OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (Feburary 23, 2018) – Cottage Place is closed from Lawndale Drive to Lake Jeanette Road due to an ongoing Police investigation. Please use an alternate route at this time.

