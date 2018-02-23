Update: Cottage Pl now OPEN

*****Update: Cottage Pl is now OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (Feburary 23, 2018) – Cottage Place is closed from Lawndale Drive to Lake Jeanette Road due to an ongoing Police investigation. Please use an alternate route at this time.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
