UPDATE – Board of Education Calendar of Events: February 19 – 25, 2018

Special note: The Legislative Committee Meeting on Wednesday, February 28 has been cancelled.

Board of Education Calendar of Events

February 19 – 25, 2018

Monday, February 19

Noon

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, February 22

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Friday, February 23

11:30 a.m.

Guilford County Legislative Delegation Luncheon and Meeting (Morehead Elementary School, 4630 Tower Rd., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, February 27

3 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, February 28

2:30 p.m.

CANCELLED Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4:30 p.m.

Achievement Gap Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, March 6

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Cafeteria, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, March 7

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, March 8

11 a.m.

Western Guilford Middle School Ribbon Cutting (401 College Rd., Greensboro)

Wednesday, March 14

9 a.m.

Western Guilford Middle School Building Advisory Team Meeting (401 College Rd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323